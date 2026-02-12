Doughnut Day: Telford's Polish bakery celebrates sell-out 'Fat Thursday' as community embraces sweet tradition

Thursday (January 12) brought queues, early starts and thousands of doughnuts to Shropshire, as Polish bakery chain Masovia marked one of its busiest days of the year.

In a similar celebration to Shrove 'Pancake' Tuesday, Tlusty Czwartek - or 'Fat Thursday' - falls on the last Thursday before Lent.

Traditionally, it's a day dedicated to indulging in rich foods such as cakes, sweets, and other dishes typically avoided during the fasting period.

In Poland, Fat Thursday is a pretty big deal - with one treat standing out above all others: pączki, a traditional filled doughnut.

Masovia Craft Bakery, Wellington selling doughnuts for the Polish Fat Thursday celebrations.Renata Pasikowska with her doughnuts.

It's an annual tradition that is now firmly embedded in the West Midlands, thanks largely to the success of Polish bakery chain, Masovia.

The business now has eight outlets across the region, including Wellington, Shrewsbury, Walsall, Kidderminster, and West Bromwich.