Doughnut Day returns: Polish bakeries across Shropshire and the West Midlands gear up for 'Fat Thursday' rush

In a similar celebration to Shrove 'Pancake' Tuesday, Fat Thursday is a Christian celebration that takes place on the final Thursday before the fasting period of Lent begins.

The celebration is observed in countries including Germany, Italy, Spain, and Greece and, traditionally, is a day dedicated to indulging in rich foods such as cakes, sweets, and other dishes typically avoided during Lent.

Joanna Porebna and Paulina Kurstak from Masovia Craft Bakery in Wellington on 'Fat Thursday' in 2025

In Poland, however, Fat Thursday - or Tłusty Czwartek - is marked by a nationwide celebration, with one treat standing out above all others: pączki, a traditional filled doughnut.

It's an annual tradition that staff at Masovia look forward to every year and 2026 will be no different when the celebration returns on Thursday, February 12.

The bakery chain, which has eight outlets across the West Midlands, including Wellington, Shrewsbury, Walsall, Kidderminster, and West Bromwich, plans to stock all its shops with the tasty treats.

Last year, celebrating its second Fat Thursday, the bakery's Wellington branch sold more than 600 of the sugary treats in the first two hours of opening.

This year, the chain's selection includes nine varieties of pączki - including custard, toffee, chocolate, cheese, rose, marmalade, Bueno, Biscoff and pistachio cream.