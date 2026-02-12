Documents reveal extent of contact between developers and Telford planners over massive possible housebuilding

Developers have been asking Telford & Wrekin Council for so-called ‘scoping opinions' on sites at Bratton and Muxton to find out what any planning applications need to consider.

One of the proposals being assessed is for an update to plans that were originally lodged by developer Gladman in 2015 and which sparked a furore. They became dormant and were ‘disposed of’ after a lack of progress through the planning system.

Land to the north of Telford has been earmarked in the draft local plan to take around 8,000 new homes in the period up to 2040.

One of the sites dubbed Bratton Green could take up to 1,500 homes, have two hectares of employment land, a primary school, a local centre and an extra care facility. It would be part of a development site of 2,100 homes.

Areas at Bratton, Muxton and Wheat Leasows have been earmarked for development in the local plan. Images: Telford & Wrekin Council

Council planners completed their assessment of the 88.5 hectares of agricultural land making up the Bloor Homes site in June last year.

Council planners have told the developers that they will have to consider the impact on local roads.

Areas at Bratton, Muxton and Wheat Leasows have been earmarked for development in the local plan. Images: Telford & Wrekin Council

“The local highway network is one which is heavily used throughout the day and known to be congested during peak periods and the impact of this development will need to be considered alongside other proposed allocations and existing commitments,” planners have told the developers.

Planners have also said that there could be problems with flooding, water quality and water availability.

Water resources will have to be considered “thoroughly” by the flood authority, Severn Trent Water and the Environment Agency.

Areas at Bratton, Muxton and Wheat Leasows have been earmarked for development in the local plan. Images: Telford & Wrekin Council

A scoping opinion was also completed in September 2025 over Gladman Developments’s plans for 800 homes, a primary school and a mixed-use local centre at Humber Lane, Donnington.

Plans for 500 homes that were lodged in 2015 but were ‘disposed of’ after a lack of progress have been revisited and expanded to include 800 homes.

Documents reveal that Gladman now intends to submit a new outline planning application for up to 800 dwellings, land for a primary school, a mixed-use local centre with mobility hub and public open space on its part of the draft allocation.

Council planners say that the plans will need to be assessed on the cumulative impact of developments.

“The scale of development and its location on the periphery of the town will require major changes to infrastructure be that existing or new as well as other measures for sustainable travel,” planners wrote in their assessment.

“Some of those measures will necessarily fall across land in multiple ownership.”

The most recent application for a scoping opinion is for up to 600 homes on land north of Bratton Road, Bratton. It was lodged with the council in January 2026.

It followed the submission of a lighter-touch screening opinion which was lodged on behalf of David Wilson Homes.

Council officials told planning agents that the cumulative impact of the developments is “considered to have a likely significant effect” on the A442 which is “locally known for its congestion”, particularly in the northern part of Telford.

“Assessment of these impacts both locally and borough-wide will need to be considered when bringing forward a development of this scale; with appropriate measures put in place to mitigate and/or enhance accordingly.”

A series of hearings are set to start in Telford on Monday, February 24 which are set to determine the future of Telford’s local plan.