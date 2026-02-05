Ricoh told employees at its Telford factory this week that around 70 per cent of the production of office-related toner will be moving to Etria Manufacturing near the port of Le Havre, Normandy in the north of France from May this year.

There are around 600 workers at the plant in Shifnal Road, Priorslee, meaning hundreds of jobs are at risk.

Telford MP Shaun Davies has urged Ricoh bosses to meet him and explain why the move is happening.

And now Telford & Wrekin Council has said it is preparing support for employees who are affected if redundancies are confirmed.

The authority says specialist advisors in its growth partnership are ready to help people with retraining opportunities, skills assessments, and links to local employers currently recruiting.

Ricoh's Telford factory

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, learning, employment and skills, said: “We understand how incredibly difficult and unsettling this consultation period will be for Ricoh employees and their families.

“If redundancies are confirmed, we want people to know that support will be available immediately.

“Whether it’s exploring new training, updating a CV, or connecting with employers who are recruiting, our teams stand ready to provide one to one support to help residents plan their next steps with confidence.”

More information and support can be found at telfordjobbox.co.uk.

Job Box operates as a drop‑in at Southwater One, Monday to Friday, 10am–5pm, or via 01952 382888.

The offer of support comes after workers at Ricoh were told on Tuesday morning (February 3) that changes are coming.

The Shropshire Star has asked Ricoh exactly how many people will lose their jobs due to the decision to move production to France, and why the company is choosing to do so.

A spokeswoman for Ricoh UK said: “We can confirm that Etria has announced changes to the production of office-related toner in Europe.

“As part of a planned transition, some production will move from Ricoh UK Products Limited (RPL) in the UK to Etria Manufacturing France, with phased activities beginning in May.

“The information was shared with our employees today, and we are committed to supporting them throughout this transition.

“We do not expect any impact on customers or service levels during this period.”

Telford MP Mr Davies said: “I am deeply disappointed to hear that Ricoh plans to move around 70 per cent of production from its Telford site to France, putting hundreds of local jobs at risk.

“While I understand that businesses need to respond to global pressures to remain competitive, the impact on workers, their families here in Telford cannot be overstated.

“I have already heard from concerned local employees, and I know just how worrying this news is for them.

“I have taken action by requesting an urgent meeting with Ricoh UK leadership and calling for a full explanation of why production is moving abroad, and what alternatives were considered to retain these jobs in the UK as well as raising with government ministers.

“I am committed to supporting business and investment in Telford and that must go hand-in-hand with protecting local jobs. I am ready to work with Ricoh to find solutions that keep jobs here and help build a strong future for our town.”

Ricoh has been in Telford since 1983 and has been a key manufacturing base for the firm’s office equipment.

Known for toner production, and high-quality printer manufacturing, the site has operated in the town for more than 40 years, focusing on sustainability, recycling, and, more recently, 3D printing.