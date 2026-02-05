Firefighters called to Telford primary school to help child with hand stuck in door mechanism
Firefighters were called to a Telford primary school to help a child with their hand stuck in a door mechanism.
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Apley Wood Primary School in Telford, at around 10.41am today (Thursday, February 5).
One fire crew from Wellington was sent to the school.
An update from the fire service said that the firefighters had "released one person's hand from a door mechanism" using small tools.
The crew was finished at the scene by around 11.06am.