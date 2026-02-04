Delayed deliveries have been impacting residents across Shropshire in recent weeks and the issue has been raised by a number of MPs, including Shaun Davies in Telford, Mark Pritchard for The Wrekin, Helen Morgan in North Shropshire, and South Shropshire's Stuart Anderson.

Mr Davies has revealed he has now met with officials from Royal Mail to call for improvements.

The Telford MP said that since early January he has been contacted by large numbers of constituents reporting delayed or missing post, with residents raising serious concerns about the impact on important correspondence such as medical appointments.

Shaun Davies MP, right, met with representatives of Royal Mail over the issues

Mr Davies has written to Ofcom, spoken on the issue in Parliament, and now raised it directly with Royal Mail, where he met with them face-to-face this week to push for action.

Outlining the outcome of the discussions Mr Davies said Royal Mail representatives had acknowledged that the current backlog in Telford is unacceptable.

He said they had confirmed that steps are being taken to address the delays, including recruiting additional staff at local delivery centres to help restore normal service.

While some minor improvements have been seen in the last week, Mr Davies said significant problems remain and many residents are still being affected.

The MP said Royal Mail has asked to receive details of individual cases to help resolve outstanding issues.

He is therefore urging constituents who have experienced serious delays and are willing for their experiences to be shared to contact him at https://forms.office.com/e/Qb3tFzBebN.