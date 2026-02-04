Ricoh told staff yesterday morning (Tuesday, February 3) that some of the production of office-related toner will be moving to Etria Manufacturing near the port of Le Havre, Normandy in the north of France from May this year.

It is understood that around 600 people work at the factory in Shifnal Road, Priorslee, meaning hundreds of Shropshire jobs are at risk.

Ricoh's Telford factory in Priorslee

Telford MP Shaun Davies said employees have been in touch with him expressing worries over the decision.

“I am deeply disappointed to hear that Ricoh plans to move around 70 per cent of production from its Telford site to France, putting hundreds of local jobs at risk.

“While I understand that businesses need to respond to global pressures to remain competitive, the impact on workers, their families here in Telford cannot be overstated.

“I have already heard from concerned local employees, and I know just how worrying this news is for them.

“I have taken action by requesting an urgent meeting with Ricoh UK leadership and calling for a full explanation of why production is moving abroad, and what alternatives were considered to retain these jobs in the UK as well as raising with government ministers.

“I am committed to supporting business and investment in Telford and that must go hand-in-hand with protecting local jobs. I am ready to work with Ricoh to find solutions that keep jobs here and help build a strong future for our town.”

MP for Telford, Shaun Davies

The Shropshire Star has asked Ricoh exactly how many people will lose their jobs due to the decision to move production to France, and why the company is choosing to do so.

A spokeswoman for Ricoh UK said: “We can confirm that Etria has announced changes to the production of office-related toner in Europe.

“As part of a planned transition, some production will move from Ricoh UK Products Limited (RPL) in the UK to Etria Manufacturing France, with phased activities beginning in May.

“The information was shared with our employees today, and we are committed to supporting them throughout this transition.

“We do not expect any impact on customers or service levels during this period.”

Ricoh has been in Telford since 1983 and has been a key manufacturing base for the firm’s office equipment.

Known for toner production, and high-quality printer manufacturing, the site has operated in the town for more than 40 years, focusing on sustainability, recycling, and, more recently, 3D printing.