Hundreds of jobs at risk at manufacturing firm in Telford as majority of production moves to France
Hundreds of Shropshire jobs are at risk after a manufacturing firm told staff it is moving around 70 per cent of its production to France.
Employees at Ricoh in Telford were told today (Tuesday, February 3) that some of the production of office-related toner will be moving to Etria Manufacturing near the port of Le Havre, Normandy, from May this year.
It is understood that around 600 people work at the Ricoh plant in Shifnal Road, Priorslee, and that hundreds of them are at risk of being made redundant.
The Shropshire Star has asked Ricoh exactly how many people will lose their jobs due to the decision to move production to France, and why the company is choosing to do so.