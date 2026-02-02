Firefighters rushed to Lytham Green, Muxton, shortly after 7pm on Sunday (February 1) when a switch fuse caused a small fire.

The fire was out before crews arrived on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 7.12pm on Sunday, February 1, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Telford.

“Small fire from switch fuse that was out on arrival of fire service personnel."

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and an operations officer was also dispatched.