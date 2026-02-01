Telford & Wrekin Council to buy 10 homes for armed forces veterans

A new housing scheme that will provide homes for veterans has been outlined by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The scheme will see the local authority purchase 10 properties, as part of its Telford & Wrekin Homes programme, which will be prioritised for veterans.

A spokesperson for the council said the council would then look to expand the scheme in future phases.

Council leader Lee Carter said it was an "important step in our commitment to supporting those who have served in the armed forces".

He added: “The new homes will be purchased as part of our Telford & Wrekin Homes offer and will be allocated to veterans, giving them priority access to high‑quality, secure housing."

Councillor Carter also said the council has confirmed its support for the Royal British Legion’s Credit Their Service campaign.

The campaign is seeking to end the treatment of military compensation as income when it comes to means-tested welfare benefits, something which the RBL says results in veterans and their families missing out on thousands of pounds a year.

Councillor Carted added: “Together these initiatives represent a meaningful investment by the council as part of our upcoming budget and will provide long‑term benefits for those who have served our country.”