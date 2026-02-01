Telford planners refuse plan to chop down oak tree

​​​​Bournville Village Trust had applied for permission to fell the oak tree at Sanderville Close saying there were signs of decay in the roots, buttresses and its base.

General view of the oak tree at the junction of Sanderville Close/Sandino Road, in Stirchley, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

A arborist technician told the council that the tree’s upper crown looks in good condition.

But the decay at the tree base meant it “may be significantly weakened potentially leading to further structural issues in the future.”

The tree is in a shrub bed close to a property and also a pavement.

Telford & Wrekin Council planners noted that the tree is covered by a tree preservation order (TPO) with the wider area also under a blanket TPO.

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council objected on the basis that the report did not contain adequate detail or justification to fell the tree.

Two neighbours objected to the proposal. One welcomed it being axed because of its slippery leaves.

The council’s tree officer objected because of a lack of a full arboricultural report.

In their decision report, council officials wrote: “Applicants must provide the necessary evidence to support their proposals when indicating that the trees may be diseased or they have fears that it might break or fall.

“Therefore, the local planning authority are refusing this application on the basis that it has not been provided with the necessary evidence to make a decision on the proposal.

“The applicant has been approached to withdraw the application, but confirmation was not received.”