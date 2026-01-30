Staff exit packages from Telford & Wrekin Council cost more than £650,000 in two years

Papers presented to the council’s audit committee show 33 people left the council in 2024-25 at a total cost of £682,401, with six of those being compulsory redundancies.

Twenty-six of the 33 people who left the council in 2024-25 cost the authority up to £20,000 each, totalling £167,856.

One individual who departed the council in that year had a package of £132,466, with six others making up the difference to the £682,401 total, the figures reveal.

It is much fewer than the 79 individuals who departed the authority in 2023-24 at a cost of £3,182,443. Four of those were as a result of compulsory redundancy.

The council was able to fund some of the exit packages from the sale of assets, which was sanctioned nationally by the Government.

Southwater One in Telford, the council's base. Photo: LDRS

Around half of the 2024-25 cost was due to £322,821 in charges made by Shropshire Pension Fund in respect of early payment of pensions.

Some of the employees who got packages totalling £63,762 received formal notice at March 31 last year and left during 2025/26, the data reveals.

On March 31 last year the council had a total headcount workforce of 2,816, of which 2,101 were female.

This was an increase of 17 from the previous year when 2,799 people were on its books, 2,084 of them female.

Papers presented to the audit committee say that during 2024/25 a staff survey attracted 1,405 responses. Of those 84 per cent said they would recommend the council as a great place to work, 95 per cent were interested in their work and 92 per cent understood how their work contributed to the council’s priorities.