Inflata Nation Telford welcomed its first customers in December 2020 but it was almost immediately forced to close when the region was plunged into tier three coronavirus restrictions in January 2021.

After a five-month closure the indoor inflatable theme park was able to open again in May that year.

Since then it has become a popular choice for kids and parents alike.

Inflata Nation Telford.

Jatinder Sahota, director at Inflata Nation Telford, said: “Covid caused issues for many businesses so opening during that time had its challenges, but the support from the local community has been fantastic.

"We’ve had thousands of visitors in the last five years. It’s great to see families and friends of all ages dive into ballpits, slip down slides and leave with smiles on their faces.

“And many come back time and time again. Whether it’s to let off some steam, take a break from screens or to celebrate a birthday.”

The site, located next to Primark at Telford Shopping Centre, underwent a refurbishment in 2025 to feature new spiralling slides, games and a giant ball-cano.

The dedicated under-fours area also had a refurb for younger children to enjoy.

“We hope to be here for another five years and welcome more visitors, new and old,” added Jatinder. “January is a great time to visit. The weather is unpredictable and it’s a great workout, too. You’d be surprised how much energy you burn navigating the arena.”

The site also runs dedicated SEN sessions weekly on a Thursday evening.

For more information visit www.inflatanation.com.