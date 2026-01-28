Telford man attacked drink driver and passenger with shovel after following vehicle

Brandon Parkes, 28, hit the passenger in the head with the shovel when she tried to help his first victim, the court was told.

Parkes, of Smallwood, Sutton Hill, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting three charges.

He had pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said the incident had taken place in Telford on September 21 last year.

Ms Francis said a woman had been at a house in Telford. When she was preparing to leave, she was offered a lift by another man, but declined because he had been drinking.

An argument followed and the woman decided to relent and accept the lift home.