This Shropshire town is growing faster than almost anywhere else in the UK

Telford has been revealed as the third-fastest-growing town by population over the last decade, according to new research by the Centre for Cities.

Its population grew by 14.9 per cent between 2014 and 2024, adding more than 25,000 residents - a faster growth rate than cities like Cambridge and Reading.

The study places the Shropshire town behind Exeter - the UK's fastest-growing city - and fellow new town Milton Keynes.

Southwater in Telford

Both places saw a growth of 15.5 per cent between 2014 and 2024, adding around 18,000 and 40,000 residents to their populations, respectively.

Telford is also among the top five places in the country for housing stock growth, with the number of houses increasing by 1.2 per cent - or 1,000 homes - between 2023 and 2024.

The average housing stock growth rate in the same period for the UK was 0.8 per cent.

Milton Keynes topped the charts for housing stock growth at 1.8 per cent after adding 2,200 homes to their stock in the same period.

The report 'Cities Outlook' is the think tank's "annual health check" of the economic performance of urban Britain, offering a deep dive into the latest economic data on how UK cities are performing against a range of indicators including innovation, housing, skills, employment and productivity.

The full report is available to view online at centreforcities.org.