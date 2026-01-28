It has been confirmed that Northern Ireland will be bringing in the measures from October, adding a host of restrictions for new drivers aimed at reducing the numbers of tragedies on the roads.

A number of parents from Shropshire and the West Midlands have been campaigning for similar changes in England - but the UK government shied away from the measures when it publicised its new roads strategy earlier this month.

In Northern Ireland the Graduated Driving Licences (GDL) will mean that new drivers will have to learn for six months before taking a test, and will have restrictions on night time driving and carrying passengers.

There have been calls from several tragedy-affected families for the measures to be considered for England.

They include Sue and Dave Evans from Perton. Their 18-year-old son Simon was one of three teenagers tragically killed in a horrifying crash on Offoxey Road near Shifnal on March 14 last year.

Dave and Sue Evans with their son Simon.

Simon and two other teenagers had all been wearing seatbelts when the 1.4l Audi A1 hatchback they were travelling in hit a tree.