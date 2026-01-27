'While this may seem like a harmless game, it can have a detrimental impact on the quality of life' - Police in Telford to clampdown on anti-social behaviour

West Mercia Police said action "has been taken" after youths thought to be involved in the antisocial practice have been identified.

PCSO Micheala Kitt from Dawley SNT said: "We are working hard to tackle Anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the Dawley area and the information provided to us by residents can be essential in taking action to make a difference where you live.

"There have been recent reports of young persons causing anti-social behaviour within Dawley including playing “knock and run” at addresses.

"While this may seem like a harmless game or just “kids being kids” it can have a detrimental impact on the quality of life for the residents being targeted who may feel alarmed or distressed by these actions.

"Following enquiries made by the team a number of young persons have been identified as the individuals causing this ASB and appropriate action has been taken."