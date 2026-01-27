Police and the ambulance service have been sent to a location on Teece Drive and Priorslee Avenue, in Priorslee.

A number of emergency vehicles have been at the scene, with the crash taking place around 7.50am today - Tuesday, January 27.

There has been significant traffic disruption along Priorslee Avenue as a result, which is one of Telford's busiest routes.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 7:50am this morning (27 January) with a report of a collision on Teece Drive in Telford.

"Officers arrived to find two vehicles involved and remained at the scene to manage the traffic."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.