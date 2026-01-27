Emergency services responding to incident in Priorslee

Police and the ambulance service have been sent to a location on Teece Drive and Priorslee Avenue, in Priorslee.

A number of emergency vehicles have been at the scene, with the incident taking place after 8am today - Tuesday, January 27.

There has been significant traffic disruption along Priorslee Avenue as a result, which is one of Telford's busiest routes.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.