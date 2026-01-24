I visited Telford's other iron bridge and found what might be Shropshire's most overlooked monument

About 8-miles north of the iron bridge so famous that they named a town after it, there's another iron bridge lying largely forgotten in a field.

Like it's famous Shropshire sibling, the Longdon-on-Tern Aqueduct is a Grade I-listed scheduled Ancient Monument - giving it the same protections afforded to Stonehenge.

But blink as you're driving along the B5063 between High Ercall and Shawbirch and you're likely to miss the small brown sign pointing in its general direction.

Longdon-on-Tern Aqueduct

Take a few minutes to follow it and you'll be treated to something that, at first, appears to be rather anticlimactic.

If you go into this journey expecting the Pontcysyllte or the Avoncliffe - brace yourself for disappointment.