Work starts on new Telford swimming pool

The swimming pool and fitness centre for Dawley will provide a first-class leisure facility, according to Telford & Wrekin Council.

The new Captain Matthew Webb Swimming and Fitness Centre, funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and located at Telford Langley School, will include a new five-lane pool - similar in size to the one at Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre.

In addition, construction will include a new larger health and fitness facility and a council-owned and operated gym and exercise class studio will be relocated to the leisure building.

Councillor Angela McClements and Telford MP Shaun Davies, centre, with children from Captain Webb Primary School and representatives from Read Construction and Telford & Wrekin Council at the pool site.

Local residents were invited to have their say on the proposals last summer and the council said their feedback has helped to shape plans for the development.

More than 150,000 swims per year will be available at the new pool with an additional 150 places on the weekly learn-to-swim programme.

Community access to health and fitness will be increased by 50 hours per week and more than 20 local jobs will also be created as part of the development.

The council said that will in turn release the current health and fitness room for more education space for the school.

In a statement the authority said: "Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to building the new swimming and fitness centre in Dawley to meet current and future demand identified in the Council’s Indoor Leisure Facilities Strategy.

"The Dawley area has the highest level of unmet demand for swimming provision and following a review of potential sites adding to the sports facilities at Telford Langley School was considered to be the best option.

"The site already offers extensive sports and leisure provision for use by the Communities Academy Trust and the local community and the new pool will also provide facilities for local primary schools.

"Work at the Captain Matthew Webb Swimming and Fitness Centre, named to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Captain Matthew Webb’s historic swim across the English Channel, is also focusing on low energy consumption and carbon emissions.

"Plans have been developed in consultation with the Academy which is fully supportive of the proposals and actively engaged as part of the project team.

"The new facilities are set to open in 2027 and the project is all part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing investment to create a better Borough."

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “We’re delighted that work has now started on the Captain Matthew Webb Swimming and Fitness Centre.

“As a Council, we are fully-funding this project and working in partnership with the school and the MP for Telford to bring plans for this fantastic new swimming and leisure facility to fruition.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, said: “The Captain Matthew Webb Swimming and Fitness Centre is a huge boost for Dawley, giving local people excellent leisure facilities on their doorstep, as well as meeting the demand for this facility in that area.

“Swimming is a key contributor to improved health and well-being and through this facility we’ll be supporting the health of our residents, increasing opportunities for children to learn to swim and promoting an active lifestyle for all.

“In 2022 Swim England reported that swimming helped prevent more than 78,500 cases of ill health across the country.

“We look forward to keeping our residents updated with the building works and progress which is being made.”

Telford MP Shaun Davies added: “This is a fantastic milestone for Telford. Securing a new swimming pool has been something I have worked hard for over many years, and it’s great to see construction now underway.

“This centre will be a lasting legacy to Captain Matthew Webb, but more importantly it will serve the people of Telford supporting fitness, leisure and really importantly helping more young people learn to swim. Our local council is already the largest provider of children’s swimming lessons in the borough through its Swim4Life programme, and this new facility will allow that provision to expand even further. Consultation showed clear demand for these services, and I’m proud that our Labour council is delivering for local people.”

Dawid Cloete, Construction Director at Read, said: “Read are proud to play a role in bringing these plans to life.

“Working closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and the biT-Group team we are delivering a modern, efficient leisure facility designed to minimise energy use and carbon emissions, while providing first-class fitness and swimming amenities for the community of Dawley.”