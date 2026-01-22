'We live in Telford, the UK's dog capital, where people spend more on their pets than their kids'

With 8.2 dogs for every 20 residents, research by the Dog's Trust, University of Exeter and University of Leeds has named Telford as the UK's dog capital.

Some owners claim to spend more on their beloved pets and often treat them more than their own children, while locals say they see pooches "better dressed" than some kids with many decked out in snazzy designer coats during walks.

Mum-of-one Susan Buckingham, 68, who owns a two-year-old Cavapoo called Sadie, said the town is often "packed" with mutts.

The retired Royal Mail worker said: “The top spot doesn’t surprise me. We’ve got plenty of places to walk dogs. You can drive to good parks, but on our doorstep we have lots of places to walk.

"I see a lot of people doing exercises with their dogs in Telford - we’re a very active place.

Susan Buckingham with Sadie, the Cavapoo and Sylvia Mangan with Teddy the Cavapoo. Photo: Emma Trimble/SWNS

“I don’t know anyone who hasn’t got a dog here. I see lots of dogs every day on my walks, there’s always so many.

“I have one daughter and I probably do more for my dog Sadie than her. We go for a walk and she’s washed and cleaned every time she’s walked.

“I bath her every time she’s walked in the rain, I am looking at buying a baby bath I love her that much.

“A lot of people are dog people here. I'm out there every morning - my mornings are for the dog, the afternoons are mine.

“I go to a lot of places, lots of parks, where there are a lot more dogs than there are kids."

Dog groomer Gabriella Hollis, 33, of Stourbridge, used to work at a salon in the town and said it seemed "everyone had a dog."

She said: "You only had to walk around the town and it was like everyone had a dog. It was like a zoo at times.

"It was very noticeable and Telford is easiest the busiest place I have ever worked in terms of grooming.

"People would spend more on their dogs than having their own hair cut. People love their dogs there.

"One customer told me she spoiled her Shih-Tzu more than her own children and spent more money on her dog.

"Owners will dress up their dogs and bring them in with designer coats, which were more expensive than some of my own clothes.

"I don't know the reason behind it - I guess there's lots of countryside nearby to walk dogs around.

"But to find out Telford is the dog capital of the UK doesn't surprise me at all. You get all shapes and sizes here too."

Another pet owner Lee Cross takes his pooch rock climbing and kayaking and even plans to go paragliding with his beloved Luna - a labradoodle.

The 39-year-old lorry driver said: “Usually when we go into the town there’s loads of dogs.

"The shops are pretty dog friendly so that always helps. I’ve had Luna, a Labradoodle, since she was a puppy.

"I take my dog everywhere; we take her kayaking and I’m taking paragliding lessons to try and take her there. I’ve been rock climbing with her, I've taken up Snowden, too.

"I find some dogs are better behaved than kids, so I can’t moan at that - I think most would agree.

“I don’t know why so many people have dogs there. I suppose you’ve got the nice area itself and the surrounding area. I would have thought of Scotland or Wales would have the most - it was news to me.

“When you go to Tesco and you can do the donation tokens at the end, the animal charities always tend to be full of tokens, more than the children's charities. England is full of animal lovers and dog lovers.”

The study also found the dog population of the UK to be around 13 million – four million higher than previously estimated.

Dr Kirsten McMillan, deputy head of research at Dogs Trust, said: "The UK is well known for being a nation of dog lovers, but it turns out we may have significantly underestimated how many dogs are out there by over four million.

"This study is the most comprehensive analysis of the dog population in the UK to date. It's been fascinating to uncover stark differences in dog density throughout the UK, with Telford and Darlington emerging as leaders, boasting the highest dog-to-human ratios.

"These and future statistics provide valuable insights into regional trends and the dynamics of pet ownership across the country."