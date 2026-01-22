Telford police warn residents over Facebook sales after threats to sellers

The warning comes after a man was last week charged in connection with an incident alleged to have involved an item advertised on the social media platform.

Telford & Wrekin Police said that officers have received "several reports" this month linked to Facebook sales - with people being threatened before items were stolen.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are asking members of the public to remain vigilant when selling unwanted items via Facebook Marketplace.

"There have been several reports this month (January) linked to Facebook sales, where people have been threatened before items were taken without payment.

"We appreciate how useful the platform is for selling unwanted items, but we urge people to take care.

"While responsibility always lies with the offenders committing these crimes, which we know can have a lasting impact on victims, we do encourage everyone to think carefully about the circumstances when arranging to meet someone for a high value sale.

"Try to meet during daylight hours, choose a public location rather than your home wherever possible, and consider having another person with you.

"Officers would also like to speak to anyone who believes they may have been targeted in a similar way through Facebook Marketplace, or who has encountered suspicious behaviour from someone posing as a potential ‘buyer’, even if no theft actually took place.

"Last week officers charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the robberies, however enquiries are ongoing. If you have information that can assist with the investigation, please e-mail telfordCID@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555111 or visiting https://orlo.uk/fK5Lk."