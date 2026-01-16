Telford man, 18, charged with robbery linked to Facebook Marketplace sales
A Telford man is due in court after being charged with robbery in connection with Facebook Marketplace sales.
William Ford, of Parkdale in Telford, was charged following two incidents linked to the online sales platform in the town this month.
The 18-year-old was charged with two counts of robbery and one of possession of an offensive weapon.
Ford has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Friday).