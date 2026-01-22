Disabled Telford resident’s home accessibility plans refused for fourth time

Applicant Paul Smith has made various attempts since 2023 to make changes to his home in Jubilee Avenue, Donnington.

General view of Jubilee Avenue, Donnington. Picture: Google Maps

On two occasions a planning inspector has backed Telford & Wrekin Council’s refusals in appeal decisions.

Mr Smith had told planners that his latest proposal for a single storey side and rear extension had been “carefully reduced in scope to include only the adaptation of a garage and rear extension.

“The purpose is to provide essential accessibility improvements to enable continued occupation of the dwelling by a wheelchair user, who currently faces severe limitations in using the property.

“The scheme has been designed with neighbour consultation, sensitivity to local character, and a clear focus on necessity rather than enlargement.”

Mr Smith added that the proposal had been developed following extensive consultation with the adjoining neighbours.

He received support from Donnington residents and an occupational health adviser.

The adviser wrote: “It is my professional assessment that this extension represents the minimum necessary to meet the essential accessibility and clinical needs of the wheelchair using resident.”

Mr Smith told planners: “Overall, the proposal represents a sensitive, neighbour supported, and inclusive adaptation of the property, designed to meet the essential accessibility needs of a wheelchair user while fully respecting the character of the area.”

But planners at the council ruled that the proposals were of “similar footprint and flat-roofed design as previously applied for” and rejected on appeal.

Planners wrote that the latest plans do not satisfy concerns.

They have decided that the proposed extension is “disproportionate in size in relation to the existing building.”

Planners added that they are sympathetic to the needs of a disbabled person and and take it into account.

“However, the local planning authority still have significant concerns regarding the scale of the proposal and do not consider that the previous concerns have been addressed through this current application submission,” they wrote.

They consider that the plan would cause “harm to the character or setting of the area by virtue of the proposed scale and design.

“By virtue of its scale and design, the proposed development would cause significant detrimental harm to the amenity of the neighbouring properties, due to significant loss of privacy along the boundaries of each respective property.”