Cats Protection Telford & District had only recently opened its shop in Market Street, Wellington after moving from the town’s indoor market.

The stall had traded successfully for three years but moved as part of the market’s regeneration scheme.

However, the charity has now said restrictions on what they are allowed to sell, a lack of footfall, high running costs and expensive health and safety requirements, has forced it to close.

That is despite having a year’s rent paid for by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The charity had long-running negotiations with the council, and submitted a 1,100-signature petition from supporters to maintain a presence in the area before the new site was agreed.

The new shop was not allowed to sell anything a pet shop might sell, the charity has said.

Volunteers from the Cats Protection charity shop in Wellington leave behind the empty unit. Picture: Cats Protection

Tracy Hitchcock, coordinator for Cats Protection Telford & District, said: “This has been a dreadful period of great stress, disillusion and uncertainty.

“We were so grateful to have the space on Market Street agreed after the threat of complete closure, but we have now had to take the decision to close because safety must come first for ourselves and our customers.”

The market stalls had been used to raise funds to enable Cats Protection Telford & District to rehome around 150 cats each year, funding their vet care as needed.

The charity has said that since the original stall opened in 2023, the volunteers have supported 300 feral cats through their trap-neuter-vaccinate-release programme and neutered 526 owned cats with a total expenditure of £33,568.

They have also provided over 25,670 meals to cats across the local area via the Community Kitty scheme which supports owners who are struggling by providing donated cat food.

The charity’s future is uncertain without a market stall from which to raise funds, but they would like to assure supporters they are continuing to look after and rehome the cats currently in care while formulating a plan for the coming year.

Tracy added: “We cannot believe that it has come to this after struggling through much of last year to find a solution.

“We are very disappointed that Telford and Wrekin Council were unwilling to let us keep our original market shop, and that the tiny alternative unit they offered was unfit for purpose.

“We feel very let down and disheartened, especially as our work touches so many areas of the local community, not simply cats and their owners but those who use our stall for clothing, household items or the school uniforms that we donate to Telford Crisis.

“It was a very sad day for us when we closed, both personally and as Telford residents.”

To find out more about Cats Protection Telford & District, including other ways to support the cats, visit cats.org.uk/telford or facebook.com/CPTelford for regular updates.