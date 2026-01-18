Youngsters from the Caribbean Sunshine Community Band played a concert in Telford town centre and raised more than £1,000.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

It comes after Hurricane Melissa left behind a trial of destruction in its wake in October last year.

It was the most powerful hurricane to hit Jamaica, with winds of 185mph, and resulted in the deaths of 102 people.

Homes and businesses were destroyed in the chaos, and it has been estimated that the storm caused around £7.5 billion of damage.

Grace Brissett, from the Telford West Indian Association, said she had cousins who have had their homes damaged in the disaster.

“Jamaica had a hurricane and it destroyed most of the island, so we asked the town centre if they would let us play and they did. We played for most of the day.

“We had no idea what we would raise, but we raised £1,067.”

We meet the Caribbean Sunshine Community Steel Band, to learn about there fundraising for the Jamaica Hurricane Appeal. In the middle is: Verley Bissett of the Caribbean/ West Indian Association. and with him middle is: Marcus 11. At the back is Norman Stewart and Grace Bissett. Youngsters L-R: Farrell 11, Preeya 13, Elizabeth 14, Irene 13, Nevaeh 12, Malakai 15, Penuel 13, Emmanuella 11, Ellamae 13, Micah 13.

St Mary’s Church in Madeley has also raised more than £1,000 for the appeal.

The Caribbean Sunshine Community Band first launched in January 2022 so recently celebrated their fourth anniversary.

The band is looking for youngsters aged between seven and 13 to join for free.

“This will be an amazing experience - a wonderful way to make new friends while learning authentic Caribbean music!” a group spokesperson said.

They practice every Thursday between 5pm and 7.30pm at Yah So 1, High Street, Hadley, Telford.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/p/Caribbean-Sunshine-Community-Steel-Band-100077492954528/