Telford cafe offering hot breakfast to people struggling to afford a cooked meal

The Hummingbird Café, at Meeting Point House in Southwater Square, is offering free cooked breakfasts three times a week until the end of March for individuals who are experiencing financial or personal hardship and would otherwise struggle to afford a cooked meal.

The offer is not a general promotion, but a continuation of the café’s community support work, following a well-supported Christmas meal provided for people in need.

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, said the support had enabled the organisation to not only host the Christmas dinner but extend the offer to free breakfasts for anyone who needed a hot meal.

From left are Sam Leal, Debbie Molton, Krish Leal, Sharon Dean and Avril Davies, during the festive meal at The Hummingbird Cafe.

He said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported the Christmas project, whether by donating money or helping on the day.

“That support means we are now able to provide a cooked breakfast three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8.30am to 9.30am for people who are struggling to meet basic needs and would benefit from a hot meal and a safe place to start the day.

“This offer is intended for those who genuinely need it. Meeting Point House is a warm, welcoming and respectful space, and we aim to support people with dignity, without judgement or intrusive questions.

“There are no forms to fill in and no explanations required - just an understanding that this support is there for those who need it most.

“We know the need is growing, and every donation helps us reach more people. Public support will allow us to extend this offer further and ensure that no one who needs a hot meal is turned away.”

Meeting Point House hosted a festive meal shortly before Christmas in conjunction with Telford Minster and the homeless charity, Stay, with support from Lajina Leal, of the Lajina Masala cookery school.

In addition to the free breakfast initiative, The Hummingbird Café also ensures that surplus hot meals are put to good use, with unsold food regularly donated to Telford Interfaith to support wider community work across the borough.

Mike Holt, of Stay, said: “Following the success of the Christmas meal provided to those sleeping rough in our borough, it is wonderful to see further support made possible thanks to the dedication of the Hummingbird Café team and the generosity of the public.

“While the Christmas period naturally draws attention to people experiencing homelessness and lacking basic necessities such as a warm meal, we know that this struggle continues every day of the year for many in our community.

“The offer of a hearty breakfast will be a vital lifeline during the cold months, and we are confident that anyone who visits will also receive a warm, friendly welcome from the café team.

“We are extremely grateful to Wayne, the café team, and all those who have given so generously to help ensure that people in need can access essential, good‑quality breakfasts, this winter.”