New homes in Telford and Wrekin set to bring in nearly £4m of extra council tax

A report to next week’s meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council has recorded that there has been an increase of 1,205 in the number of properties across the borough compared to the same time last year.

“There are 85,088 properties in the valuation list for the Telford and Wrekin area,” the report read.

“This compares with a figure of 83,883 in the list at the same time last year.”

It added that this is an increase of 1,205 properties which works out as an increase of 1,851.21 “Band D-equivalent properties”. Band D is the nationally used average council tax band.

Council finance chiefs added that total council tax receipts for it, the fire service and the police will be about £3.973 million greater.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s share of this will be about £2.987 million.

“The growth is equivalent to a council tax increase of 3.2 per cent and will help support services provided by the council, fire service and police service,” the report read.

Finance chiefs use the figures to work out the “tax base” for the year, which is legally required the first stage of the council tax setting process,

Final recommendations on council tax levels will be presented to full council on February 26 to meet a legal deadline of March 11.

Telford & Wrekin Council assumes it will collect 99.25 per cent of the bills it issues.

Officials added: “Clearly every effort is taken to vigorously pursue all council tax due to the authority.”