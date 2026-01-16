Shropshire NHS reveals pressures 'stretched' GP surgeries are under in response to Telford housing plan

Commissioners at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have responded to a recent planning application for 80 new homes in a part of Telford.

Officials have called for £71,726 to be paid by developers to help GP surgeries if the plan for 80 new homes in Wellington Road, Horsehay, gets the go ahead.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has responded to a consultation organised by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Officials say they have “no objections” to the development subject to a contribution for GP services via a section 106 planning agreement.

“The issues with providing primary care infrastructure to support the growth in population from housing developments is significant,” the official writes.

“The NHS does not currently have access to capital funds to address this matter. The funding would be used to directly address those increases in demand presented by this development.”

The local Integrated Care Board has calculated that the 80 new homes alone could bring in an additional 192 patients.

It has calculated the likely impact of those new patients on GP services after consulting with two practices: Teldoc in Lawley and the Dawley Medical Practice. Those would be closest to the new development.

A map showing the location of Teldoc's Lawley branch and Dawley Medical Practice in relation to the proposed development site (in red). Image: OS

“The ICB is requesting that the council considers the impact of this development on the stretched capabilities of the local GP surgeries,” the official added.

The proposed development is sited in two primary care networks (PCNs) of GP surgeries, the Teldoc and Shifnal PCN and Wrekin PCN.

The NHS official wrote: “The population of the area continues to grow at above national rates, driven by the expansion of the local economy and record levels of housing growth,” health officials say of both areas.

“As the population grows, it has continued to change, with the population becoming more diverse and ageing.”

They added that proposed major housing developments in the Teldoc and Shifnal PCN area could add 2,878 homes by 2028, another 598 by 2033 and a further 652 by 2038.

In the Wrekin PCN area these could add 3,079 by 2028, another 754 by 2033 and a further 458 by 2038.

It adds that this could add as many as 10,320 more patients in the Teldoc and Shifnal PCN area by 2038, with 10,728 in the Wrekin PCN area.

“These figures could increase even further with the new housing targets announced by government,” the official adds.

GP surgeries in the area currently have a “significant shortfall of space to deal with future capacity across the PCN”.

In summary officials say that the sum of £71,726 requested has been calculated based on the amount of expansion of primary care infrastructure that will be required to support the additional patients resulting directly from the proposed development.

They add that if there is a significant increase in population generated by the development, either due to increased number of dwellings or a change in the mix of dwelling types to favour larger homes, the ICB “reserves the right to recalculate the amount”.