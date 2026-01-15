'Urgent' safety work under way as clear-up continues after Storm Goretti

Telford & Wrekin Council said its teams have been "working around the clock" to keep the borough safe following Storm Goretti last week.

So far the council has received more than 400 reports associated with the winter storm - many involving multiple trees.

With calls still coming in, extra teams have been deployed to carry out urgent safety work on affected roads and areas around the borough.

Emergency overnight lane closures were implemented on Wednesday night (January 14) on high-speed routes such as the A442 and A4169 to protect crews working in hazardous conditions.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability, said: “We are proud of the way our crews are reacting, who can always be relied upon to be out when it counts.

“This response shows our commitment to keeping the borough safe. We are also grateful to residents for reporting issues and showing patience.

"It will take time to tackle the growing list as many reports involve more than just a single tree.

"With the compulsory closures in place along the highways, the crews have already cleared the debris of fallen branches and unsafe trees and will now complete the rest of the felling.”

Additional support teams have joined council crews, prioritising major highways and critical routes where clearance operations will continue overnight.

The council is encouraging residents to report fallen trees - rather than assuming someone already has.

Reports can be made online on the Telford & Wrekin Council website while out of hours emergencies - such as a blocked road - can be reported by phoning 01706 393187.