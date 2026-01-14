Telford school placed in lockdown as armed police called to false alarm report of man with gun

West Mercia Police said the reports turned out to be false, but armed officers were sent to Brookside in Telford at around 11.15am today (Wednesday, January 14) and a local primary school was locked down.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Brookside around 11.15am today after a concern was raised that a man appeared to be in possession of what was believed to be a firearm.

"Armed officers were deployed to the area and located the man who was not in possession of any weapon. An area search was carried out, and no weapon was recovered.

"The nearby primary school was placed in a brief lockdown during the incident while officers ensured the area was safe. This was lifted a short time later.

"The call was made in good faith however we do not believe there was a danger to the public."