Developers ready to go to build thousands of homes north of Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has provided planning inspectors with reports on areas that have been earmarked in the draft local plan for housebuilding and employment, with housing totalling nearly 8,000 homes.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Local plan hearings will be held at Meeting Point House, Telford, starting in late February 2026. Picture: LDRS

Housebuilding 3370969 960 720

A “new sustainable community” of about 2,700 dwellings is on the cards for Muxton, with land north of A442 Wheat Leasows taking a “sustainable community” of about 3,100 homes and the Bratton area taking 2,100 homes.

Areas at Bratton, Muxton and Wheat Leasows have been earmarked for development in the local plan. Images: Telford & Wrekin Council

Government Inspectors are set to hold three weeks’ worth of hearings from February 24, 2026 to test the local plan to breaking point.

Areas at Bratton, Muxton and Wheat Leasows have been earmarked for development in the local plan. Images: Telford & Wrekin Council

Lists of those due to speak at the hearings have also been published, with developers, councillors and individuals among them.

Areas at Bratton, Muxton and Wheat Leasows have been earmarked for development in the local plan. Images: Telford & Wrekin Council

The so called topic papers, compiled in December and published on January 9, 2026 reveal that developers are set to lodge planning applications within weeks.

Planners say that sites at Bratton are being “brought forward by two national house builders, Bloor Homes and David Wilson Homes.

“David Wilson Homes currently intend to submit a full application in Spring 2026,” the document reads.

The 24.1 hectares of land west of the B5063 will be subject to a full environmental impact assessment as part of the planning assessment process.

Some 88.6 hectares of agricultural land east of the B5063 is earmarked for Bloor Homes.

“Bloor Homes are in discussions with the council regarding a planning performance agreement with a view to submitting an outline planning application for the entirety of their site in February 2026,” the documents read.

Planners expect that the building will be started in 2027/28 with completion expected in 2040/41.

For the land north east of Muxton, the documents reveal that developer Gladman is in the process of preparing a planning application due to be submitted in mid-2026.

“Following this, Bloor Homes intend to bring forward an outline planning application in quarter four of 2026 for c1,350 homes, employment land, a later living facility, a primary school, a mixed-use local centre with mobility hub and public open space,” the documents say.

In 2016 it was announced that the barracks at Donnington would be closed as part of the strategic defence review.

“The sale of the site is expected to coincide with the losure date for both Barracks (2030) with development forthcoming thereafter.

“It is anticipated that an outline planning application will be submitted in advance of the disposal.”

Some 2,850 dwellings are expected to be delivered up to to 2041.

A consortium is behind plans to develop land North of A442 Wheat Leasows, including Homes England, landowners, and house builders.

“The consortium have commenced the preparation of technical work which will inform future planning applications across the site,” the reports read.

A request for the council to see if an environmental impact assessment is needed is “will be submitted in quarter one 2026”, say the papers.

“Subject to timely progression of the Local Plan Review and timely determination of future planning applications, delivery will be phased over approximately 18 years, starting in 2029,” the report reads.

“Full build-out is expected by approximately 2047.”

Plans for roads, schools and infrastructure are also being drawn up.

Council planners have told the inspectors that it has “significant experience of working with developers to deliver sites”

They cite large developments of hundreds of homes at Lawley, Lightmoor and Priorslee as examples of where the council has worked with developers to bring forward large sites.

The planners say that the new “sustainable communities” are all to the north of Telford, and reflect the constrained nature of south Telford which is bounded by the River Severn, the boundary with Shropshire Council, and the protected areas of the Wrekin Strategic Landscape and South Shropshire National Landscape.

For more on the local plan and hearings coming up visit: https://www.telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk/info/1/home/20/latest-news

Anyone who submitted representation on the Local Plan during the consultation stage (known as the Regulation 19 stage) has a right to be heard at hearings if they wish, so long as they have stated in advance that they wish to attend.