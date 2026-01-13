Man arrested after Telford shopping centre staff threatened and verbally abused

West Mercia Police said they attended Telford Shopping Centre in Southwater at 2pm on Tuesday.

It followed reports that staff at the centre were verbally abused and threatened by a man.

A spokesperson said a 39-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and remains in custody.