Telford fire crews tackle kitchen blaze at bungalow
Emergency services were called to a bungalow in Telford after reports of a house fire.
By Megan Jones
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Boningale Avenue in Wombridge at around 5.30pm on Sunday (January 11) after a call reporting a house fire.
Two crews from Telford Central Fire Station rushed to the scene and found a kitchen fire involving a cooker.
The firefighters tackled the fire using jets and ventilated the property.
The 'stop message', which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.54pm.