Telford fire crews tackle kitchen blaze at bungalow

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Boningale Avenue in Wombridge at around 5.30pm on Sunday (January 11) after a call reporting a house fire.

Two crews from Telford Central Fire Station rushed to the scene and found a kitchen fire involving a cooker.

Firefighters were called to Boningale Avenue in Wombridge on Sunday (January 11) after a call reporting a house fire. Photo: Google

The firefighters tackled the fire using jets and ventilated the property.

The 'stop message', which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.54pm.