Bomb squad called to Telford high street after 'potential hand grenade' report

Police were called to the property in Hadley's High Street on Sunday (January 11) after receiving a call that a "potential hand grenade" had been found.

A 50m cordon was put in place as a precaution while an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team was called in to dispose of the item.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers requested the attendance of the EOD team at a property on Hadley High Street yesterday after a report was received that a potential hand grenade was at the address.

"A 50m cordon was put in place as a precaution. The EOD team attended and safely removed the item from the house to be disposed of.

"It is thought that the device was an old practice grenade which had been kept at the house for some time."