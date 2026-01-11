Facebook Marketplace robber steals laptop at knifepoint from Telford resident

West Mercia Police said the victim was robbed at their home in Redhill at knifepoint last night (Saturday, January 10).

An appeal from the force said: "Officers are appealing for information after a robbery took place following an item being listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

"A laptop was stolen from a house in the Redhill area around 7.40pm last night.

"The item was listed on Facebook Marketplace, and an interested ‘buyer’ attended their address to view it.

"The ‘buyer’, a man said to be in his late teens to early 20s, threatened the victim with a knife and stole the item.

"He then made off from the scene in a vehicle.

"Thankfully, the victim was not injured during the incident."

The man was described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, with stubble and acne scars.

He was said to be wearing a black parka coat, a black hoodie and black trousers, and speaking with a Midlands accent.

Police say they believe a fake profile was used on Facebook when previously messaging the victim.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Williams said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have saw anything to help with our enquiries into the robbery yesterday.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has been a victim to a similar crime in the area involving Facebook Marketplace, or who has experienced suspicious behaviour from a similar potential ‘buyer’ – even if nothing was actually stolen.

“We know how handy the site is to sell unwanted items and make some extra money, but we urge people to be cautious.

“Of course, the fault is always on the criminals who commit these crimes - which we know can have a lasting impact on victims - but we do encourage everyone to be mindful on the circumstances of arranging to meet a buyer for an expensive item.

“Consider arranging to meet during daylight hours, in a public place - not at your home address when possible – or have someone else with you.

“Please get in touch with us if you have information you would like to report – we are always here to help.”

Email telfordcid@westmercia.police.uk to report information.