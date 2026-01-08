Plans to build 80 new homes on agricultural land in Telford revealed - full details here

Outline plans to build up to 80 new homes in Horsehay have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

The scheme, which relates to a 9-acre patch of agricultural land west of Wellington Road, has been put forward by Fisher German on behalf of land promoters, Richborough.

As an outline proposal, the applicant is attempting to establish the principle of development for the site, meaning details and designs would be finalised in a subsequent application.

Documents currently suggest the development would be made up of a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

Of the 80 homes, Richborough suggest 10 of them would be made available for social, affordable or intermediate rent and 10 for affordable home ownership.

Plans also suggest there would be a "generous" open green space that could feature new play areas, allotment spaces, community orchards and wildlife habitats.

"Telford is the most sustainable settlement in the borough and is acknowledged to be the principal focus for growth to meet the borough's housing and employment development needs," the application's planning statement read.

80 new homes could be built on this patch land west of Wellington Road in Horsehay. Photo: Google

"It is therefore suitable for accommodating additional sustainable development.

"The emerging local plan makes significant allocations in Telford and recognises that there is a need to grow beyond the existing boundary of Telford to protect the town’s existing green spaces from development pressures.

"The site is located in a largely residential area, and a range of local facilities can be accessed on foot and via public transport, therefore reducing the car dependence of future residents.

"The proposed development will deliver a highly sustainable residential development with positive social, economic and environmental benefits, whilst also assisting the council in boosting the supply of housing and the housing delivery in future years."

The full application, which is open for public consultation until January 29, is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2026/0005