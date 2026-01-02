'At this stage we believe it was a targeted attack' - Police hunt four offenders after man injured following 'aggravated burglary' in Telford
There has been a large police presence in a street in Telford after a man was left injured after a "targeted" aggravated burglary in a residential street.
Police in Telford attended an address in Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery at around 10pm on Thursday night.
A police presence was still at the scene on Friday afternoon.
Police say they attended the address after a man in his twenties was assaulted sustaining minor injuries.
The offenders forced entry to the house but left without stealing any items.
Officers say a number of enquiries are "ongoing" to locate the suspects.
Detective Sergeant Lauren Williams said: “We believe there were four offenders and we are conducting a number of enquiries including forensic analysis and examining CCTV.
“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but at this stage we believe it was a targeted attack.
“We would urge anyone with information to support our investigation to contact telfordcid@westmercia.police.uk.”