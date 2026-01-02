'At this stage we believe it was a targeted attack' - Police hunt four offenders after man injured following 'aggravated burglary' in Telford

Police in Telford attended an address in Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery at around 10pm on Thursday night.

A police presence was still at the scene on Friday afternoon.

The scene at the address in Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery , Telford

Police say they attended the address after a man in his twenties was assaulted sustaining minor injuries.

The offenders forced entry to the house but left without stealing any items.

Officers say a number of enquiries are "ongoing" to locate the suspects.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Williams said: “We believe there were four offenders and we are conducting a number of enquiries including forensic analysis and examining CCTV.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but at this stage we believe it was a targeted attack.

“We would urge anyone with information to support our investigation to contact telfordcid@westmercia.police.uk.”