Car hits barrier at busy Telford crossroads: Firefighters sent to the scene
A car crashed into a barrier near a busy crossroads in Telford this morning.
The incident happened at Shawbirch crossroads at about 9.28am.
No-one was trapped in the vehicle.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Wellington.
“The incident involved one car into a barrier. No persons trapped. Crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.