The incident happened at Shawbirch crossroads at about 9.28am.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Wellington.

“The incident involved one car into a barrier. No persons trapped. Crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.