Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to reports of a car fire on Wrockwardine Road at around 10.56pm yesterday - Monday, December 29.

One crew from Wellington Fire Station was sent to the scene.

West Mercia Police also attended.

An update from the fire service said that one car had been involved in a crash and had caught fire.

No one was trapped in the vehicle and officers wore breathing equipment and used hosereel jets to put the fire out.

A thermal imaging camera was used to ensure it was extinguished.