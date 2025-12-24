The collision happened in Holyhead Road, Snedshill at about 9pm.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 9.06pm on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Snedshill, Telford, involving two cars.“No persons trapped. The crew made both vehicles safe.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.