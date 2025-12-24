Two-car crash in Telford prompts call to the fire brigade
Two cars crashed in Telford last night, prompting a call to the fire brigade.
The collision happened in Holyhead Road, Snedshill at about 9pm.
Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 9.06pm on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Snedshill, Telford, involving two cars.“No persons trapped. The crew made both vehicles safe.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.