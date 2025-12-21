Telford dog rescue centre launches £50k fundraiser to improve 'tired' facilities

Hilbrae Dog Rehoming Centre in Cold Hatton has launched a fundraising campaign, with a target of £50,000, to fund a programme of improvements, including the rebuilding of two of its kennels and the re-fencing of its exercise paddock.

For more than 36 years, the centre has cared for stray and unwanted dogs from across Shropshire, taking in over 21,000 stray dogs from Telford alone.

"That doesn't include dogs that have been picked up from elsewhere in the county or brought into the centre," said Hilbrae's Jo Wrate.

Volunteer Jo Wrate and one of Hilbrae's residents, Chess the dog

"When a dog comes into the centre, they've lost everything and everybody. What Hilbrae does is provides a safe space for them to rebuild their confidence before they go on to find a new home and a second chance."

Jo said that many of the dogs arrive at the kennels unsettled and unsure, and the environment they are welcomed into plays an important role in helping them feel safe while they wait for new homes.

While council funding covers the first seven days of a stray dog’s care, Hilbrae relies on public support to fund everything beyond that, from food and veterinary treatment to the upkeep of its facilities.

Some of the kennels at Hilbrae are very tired and need replacing

Jo added: "Our current kennels and facilities are now tired and in urgent need of rebuilding to remain safe, warm and fit for the thousands of dogs who will need us in the years ahead."

The campaign has already received early backing, with more than £6,400 raised so far, and several local businesses offering help with fencing materials.

As well as welcoming individual donations, Hilbrae is encouraging local companies to consider sponsoring the charity or specific elements of the project, such as kennel improvements or paddock fencing.

Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, Cold Hatton, Telford are appealing for donations to improve the kennels and fencing

The centre says business sponsorship, alongside donations of materials, skilled labour and professional expertise from builders and fencing firms, could make a significant difference to the overall project.

The centre is inviting anyone who is able to help — whether through a donation, sponsorship, providing materials, professional support or by sharing the appeal — to get involved and support dogs who depend on the centre at a critical point in their lives.

More information about the Build a Better Bark campaign, including how to donate, sponsor the project or offer practical support, can be found via the charity’s JustGiving page, on their Facebook page or by contacting Hilbrae directly.