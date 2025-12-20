Telford Krazy Races sees more than half the entries snapped up in just four weeks

Just four weeks ago, Telford & Wrekin Council announced that the touring soapbox derby would be coming to Telford for the very first time on Sunday, July 12.

Since the announcement team spaces have been snapped up by eager competitors.

Friends, families, colleges, charities, and businesses have been quick to sign up, with more than half of the 40 available team spots already taken.

Krazy Races is headed to Telford next year - but places are getting snapped up.

Organisers said they expect entries will close in just a matter of weeks, and have urged brave teams to secure their spot before it is too late.

Krazy Races is described as a free-to-attend day of wild, wacky racing, inventive soapbox designs, and family fun, which also raises much-needed funds for local charities.

The event has taken place in Shrewsbury and across the country, attracting more than 250,000 visitors nationwide.

For the Telford event organisers are on the lookout for up to 40 local teams, including businesses, charities, community groups, and families, to design, build, and race their handcrafted soapboxes down a thrilling downhill course packed with ramps, obstacles, and chicanes.

Danny Scoffin, Head of Brand & Strategic Development for Krazy Races, added: “Coming from Telford, I knew the event would be popular, but the speed at which teams have signed up has truly blown me away. The support from the community has been incredible.

"Thanks to Telford & Wrekin Council for helping us bring Krazy Races to my hometown. With team spaces filling fast, I’d encourage anyone thinking about entering to do so before we hit 40 teams, which won’t be far off. Why not get your team together and give the gift of Krazy this Christmas?”

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Krazy Races to Telford for the very first time. This event promises a fantastic day of fun, creativity and community spirit, exactly what our summer events are all about. It’s a brilliant opportunity for families, friends, charities and businesses to come together, showcase their imagination and raise money for great local causes. With team spaces filling fast, don’t miss your chance to be part of this unique and exciting day.”

Applications are open now, with a maximum of 40 teams able to take part in a knockout-style competition featuring multiple trophies and prizes.

Teams are encouraged to raise as much as possible for local charities, with the official Telford Krazy Races headline charity to be announced in early 2026.

For information or to enter visit www.krazyraces.co.uk.