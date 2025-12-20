Firefighters called to Nandos restaurant in Telford after person trapped in toilet
Firefighters were called to Nandos in Telford town centre after a person became stuck behind a toilet door.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call for urgent assistance at the restaurant in Southwater Square shortly after 9.30pm on Friday.
One fire crew was sent to the scene, where firefighters reported that a person was trapped behind a toilet door.
Using small equipment, firefighters freed the individual. The stop message, confirming that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 9.49pm.