Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called to Nandos restaurant in Telford after person trapped in toilet

Firefighters were called to Nandos in Telford town centre after a person became stuck behind a toilet door.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call for urgent assistance at the restaurant in Southwater Square shortly after 9.30pm on Friday.

One fire crew was sent to the scene, where firefighters reported that a person was trapped behind a toilet door.

Using small equipment, firefighters freed the individual. The stop message, confirming that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 9.49pm.