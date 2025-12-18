Untidy land notice slapped on property in Telford

General view of Beckbury Drive, Stirchley, in Telford. Picture: Google

The notice was served on the property in Beckbury Drive, Stirchley, on December 12 after Telford & Wrekin Council received a complaint on October 20.

It takes effect on January 20, 2026 and the property owner and/or tenant has the right of appeal.

An enforcement notice sets out what needs to be done to remedy the situation.

It is an offence not to comply with an enforcement notice once the period for compliance has elapsed, if there is no outstanding appeal.

A person guilty of an offence is liable on conviction to an unlimited fine.