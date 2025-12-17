Plan for assisted living flats in Telford lodged after discussion with enforcement officers

Telford-based Metro Homes has applied to change a residential dwelling in Wombridge to three assisted living apartments and has responded to council requests for more information about the use of the property.

Council map of the Wombridge area. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

The construction company has also applied for a two storey side extension at the site which was formerly a transport depot before becoming a base for the Punjabi Telford Cultural Society.

Applicant Karpal Sharl, of Priorslee-based Metro Homes writes: “The premises are proposed to be used as a supported living service for adults with mental health needs.

“The service is designed for individuals who are able to live within the community but require elements of support throughout the day to maintain their wellbeing, independence, and safety.”

An application form submitted to the council reveals that the application is retrospective as work at the premises in Church Parade was started and finished last year.

It also reveals that the council listed it as an enforcement case in the same year.

Among other details submitted to the council are the services offered, staffing levels and parking arrangements.

The applicants say a core team of five staff members are regularly assigned and at any given time there are between one and two staff on shift.

Parking arrangements for staff and visiting health professionals, social workers, and occasionally family members are “generally pre-arranged and infrequent, ensuring minimal impact on local parking capacity.

“The existing parking provision is considered suitable for the low number of vehicle movements associated with the service. There are no anticipated increases in traffic beyond typical residential use levels.“

A period of public consultation has begun with seven owner/occupiers of nearby properties, three borough councillors, Oakengates Town Council, the Coal Authority and highways officials directly invited to comment.

The application is listed on the council’s planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0856.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk

