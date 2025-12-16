Decision made over number plate cameras and signs at Telford KFC and Starbucks car park

Planners have granted retrospective planning permission for two ANPR cameras and 14 warning signs near the KFC and Starbucks at Trench Lock, in Hadley, that were installed on October 9, 2019.

One of the signs at the Trench Lock car park in Hadley, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Planning officers at Telford & Wrekin Council have told London-based applicant Creative Car Park that they have no issues with the signs or cameras.

On the signs planners wrote: “Whilst the notion of 14 signs may be considered proliferation, of signage the presence of these signs ensure clear communication of parking terms and aids in ensuring the car park is utilised acceptably.”

And referring to the number plate cameras the planners considered them “acceptable”

They added that the cameras pose “no significantly detrimental threat to residential amenity permitting they are appropriately fixed in a downward position.”

It is not necessarily good news for any motorists who were fined while parked there and fined over the years.

A top lawyer says it is a ‘complex’ issue with “no automatic right to a refund.”

Solicitor Nick Freeman, of Manchester-based Freeman & Co Solicitors, has been dubbed “Mr Loophole” for his successes at challenging prosecutions

He told the LDRS that it is a “complex area of law” and there is “certainly no automatic right to a refund.”