The incident happened at the Mercure Hotel in Forge Gate, Overdale.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.16pm on Sunday, December 14, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'lift rescue, persons locked in' in Telford.

"One person released from lift by fire service personnel."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.