'Mother Nature at her finest' - Police confirm wind, not vandals, behind toppled Christmas tree in Telford
Police have reassured residents that a Christmas tree in Telford was not vandalised, but was instead blown over by strong winds.
West Mercia Police officers in Brookside received reports of suspected vandalism involving a Christmas tree outside the Brookside Central CIO.
Following enquiries, including a review of CCTV footage, officers established that the tree had been blown over, rather than deliberately damaged.
Police confirmed the incident was not a criminal act and shared video footage showing the illuminated tree falling to the ground.
In a post on social media, Telford & Wrekin Police said: "The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team recently received a report of vandalism to the Christmas tree at the front of the community centre in Brookside.
"We would like to reassure residents that this was not a deliberate act but in fact Mother Nature at her finest."