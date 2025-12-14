Shropshire Star
'Mother Nature at her finest' - Police confirm wind, not vandals, behind toppled Christmas tree in Telford

Police have reassured residents that a Christmas tree in Telford was not vandalised, but was instead blown over by strong winds.

By Luke Powell
Published

West Mercia Police officers in Brookside received reports of suspected vandalism involving a Christmas tree outside the Brookside Central CIO.

Following enquiries, including a review of CCTV footage, officers established that the tree had been blown over, rather than deliberately damaged.

The Christmas tree outside Brookside Central CIO before it was blown over. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police
Police confirmed the incident was not a criminal act and shared video footage showing the illuminated tree falling to the ground.

In a post on social media, Telford & Wrekin Police said: "The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team recently received a report of vandalism to the Christmas tree at the front of the community centre in Brookside. 

"We would like to reassure residents that this was not a deliberate act but in fact Mother Nature at her finest."