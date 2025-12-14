'Mother Nature at her finest' - Police confirm wind, not vandals, behind toppled Christmas tree in Telford

West Mercia Police officers in Brookside received reports of suspected vandalism involving a Christmas tree outside the Brookside Central CIO.

Following enquiries, including a review of CCTV footage, officers established that the tree had been blown over, rather than deliberately damaged.

The Christmas tree outside Brookside Central CIO before it was blown over. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

Police confirmed the incident was not a criminal act and shared video footage showing the illuminated tree falling to the ground.

In a post on social media, Telford & Wrekin Police said: "The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team recently received a report of vandalism to the Christmas tree at the front of the community centre in Brookside.

"We would like to reassure residents that this was not a deliberate act but in fact Mother Nature at her finest."